Revolutionizing Congenital Heart Disease Treatment: SMT's Cocoon Occluder

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) is using its Cocoon Occluder devices to treat congenital heart defects like atrial septal defect and patent foramen ovale. These minimally invasive devices demonstrate high success rates and safety, aiming to reduce infant mortality. SMT plans a trial comparing with Amplatzer PFO Closure Device to enhance treatment options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:40 IST
Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) is changing the face of congenital heart disease treatment through its innovative Cocoon Occluder devices. Targeting defects such as atrial septal defect and patent foramen ovale, these catheter-based devices offer a safer, minimally invasive alternative with impressive success rates.

In recent clinical studies, the Cocoon Occluder family has shown efficacy beyond expectations. The Cocoon Septal Occluder achieved over 99% acute closure rates with no adverse events, while the Cocoon PFO Occluder achieved over 98% closure rates in separate trials. These results affirm their safety and effectiveness in both pediatric and adult patients.

Building on these successes, SMT will launch the SAFE-PFO trial, comparing Cocoon with the Amplatzer PFO Closure Device. CEO Bhargav Kotadia aims to expand SMT's impact in cardiovascular care. The company continues to grow, planning an initial public offering to further its mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

