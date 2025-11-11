Visa on Arrival: A New Era for Medical Tourism in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday explored the possibility of implementing visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment for patients from countries like the United States.

Addressing the CII's annual health summit, Goyal highlighted the potential benefits of this idea and urged the CII to further develop the concept for government review. He emphasized the need to ensure equitable healthcare access for local citizens while promoting international medical tourism.

Goyal suggested a balanced approach where hospitals could dedicate a portion of their resources to support domestic programs like Ayushman Bharat. Additionally, he called on healthcare institutions to expand training initiatives for nurses and considered policies allowing NRI doctors to contribute to India's healthcare landscape, contingent on collaborating with professional bodies.

