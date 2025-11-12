Lupin Bolsters Oncology Operations with New Vizag Facility
Lupin's subsidiary has launched a dedicated oncology facility in Vizag, enhancing its capabilities in contract development and manufacturing of high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients. This new block supports the entire oncology development lifecycle, meeting the global demand for oncology drug development and manufacturing.
Lupin, a renowned pharmaceutical firm, announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary has inaugurated a new oncology block at its Vizag-based manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, as part of its efforts to enhance contract development and manufacturing capabilities.
Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary, revealed that the high-containment facility significantly strengthens its comprehensive contract development and manufacturing offerings for high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The new block assists clients throughout the entire oncology development lifecycle, from preclinical research to commercial manufacturing, meeting growing global demands, according to a statement from the Mumbai-headquartered company.
