Global Tuberculosis Cases Surge in 2024: An Alarming Trend

The World Health Organisation reported a rise in global tuberculosis cases in 2024, reaching 8.3 million diagnoses. Despite improved screening and treatment post-pandemic, concerns arise regarding funding cuts and their impact on combating this deadly disease, which primarily affects the lungs and spreads through the air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports from the World Health Organisation reveal a concerning increase in tuberculosis diagnoses worldwide in 2024, surpassing the previous year's record. Approximately 8.3 million individuals were newly diagnosed, highlighting enhanced screening and treatment improvements following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of TB-related deaths decreased to 1.23 million globally, down slightly from 1.25 million in 2023. However, in the United States, tuberculosis cases climbed to the highest level seen in over a decade, predominantly affecting foreign-born individuals.

Despite these developments, funding for combatting TB remains stagnant, raising concerns about future progress. The WHO's annual TB report, drawn from data in 184 countries, underscores the critical need for continued investment, especially amidst recent reductions in financial support from the US and other donors.

