Medical Faculty Strike Disrupts Kerala Colleges

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association commenced a strike, affecting medical college operations statewide. Essential services remain operational, but surgeries are postponed. Teachers' demands include staff increases, pay revisions, and salary anomaly correction. Previous talks with the Health Minister failed, escalating the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) initiated a statewide strike on Thursday, severely disrupting medical college operations.

While emergency services continue, most departments face shutdowns, causing noticeable impact on surgical schedules and student classes.

Key demands include creating additional posts, filling assistant professor vacancies, and addressing salary issues. Despite prior discussions with Health Minister Veena George, an amicable resolution wasn't reached, motivating the continuation of their protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

