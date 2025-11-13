Medical Faculty Strike Disrupts Kerala Colleges
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association commenced a strike, affecting medical college operations statewide. Essential services remain operational, but surgeries are postponed. Teachers' demands include staff increases, pay revisions, and salary anomaly correction. Previous talks with the Health Minister failed, escalating the protest.
13-11-2025
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) initiated a statewide strike on Thursday, severely disrupting medical college operations.
While emergency services continue, most departments face shutdowns, causing noticeable impact on surgical schedules and student classes.
Key demands include creating additional posts, filling assistant professor vacancies, and addressing salary issues. Despite prior discussions with Health Minister Veena George, an amicable resolution wasn't reached, motivating the continuation of their protest.
