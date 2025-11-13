Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025
Britain's economy experienced a slight growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025, falling short of the predicted 0.2% increase. This information comes from official figures released on Thursday. Expectations had been higher according to economists and the Bank of England.
Official figures released on Thursday reveal that Britain's economy recorded a modest growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025. This moderate increase was seen from July to September.
Expectations were for a slightly higher growth rate, with economists polled by Reuters and the Bank of England forecasting an increase of 0.2% in the country's gross domestic product.
This discrepancy between forecasts and actual performance suggests cautious optimism as the country navigates through various economic challenges.
