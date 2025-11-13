Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

Official figures released on Thursday reveal that Britain's economy recorded a modest growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025. This moderate increase was seen from July to September.

Expectations were for a slightly higher growth rate, with economists polled by Reuters and the Bank of England forecasting an increase of 0.2% in the country's gross domestic product.

This discrepancy between forecasts and actual performance suggests cautious optimism as the country navigates through various economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)