Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

Britain's economy experienced a slight growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025, falling short of the predicted 0.2% increase. This information comes from official figures released on Thursday. Expectations had been higher according to economists and the Bank of England.

Updated: 13-11-2025 12:37 IST
Official figures released on Thursday reveal that Britain's economy recorded a modest growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025. This moderate increase was seen from July to September.

Expectations were for a slightly higher growth rate, with economists polled by Reuters and the Bank of England forecasting an increase of 0.2% in the country's gross domestic product.

This discrepancy between forecasts and actual performance suggests cautious optimism as the country navigates through various economic challenges.

