Jharkhand Drives Forward: Male Sterilisation and Blood Donation Initiatives

The Jharkhand government has initiated a male sterilisation campaign to promote birth-control awareness. Concurrently, a blood donation drive is underway, spotlighted by blood donations from state leaders. Investigations are probing irregularities at a blood bank, and measures are being taken to enhance blood testing facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:36 IST
The Jharkhand government has launched a male sterilisation drive to raise awareness about birth-control measures, as confirmed by Health Minister Irfan Ansari. This initiative is set to run until December 20, aiming to increase male participation in sterilisation procedures across the state.

In addition to the sterilisation campaign, the state also initiated a 17-day blood donation drive, marked by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar donating blood to inspire public participation. A concerning incident at a Chaibasa blood bank, where HIV-tainted blood was transfused to children with thalassemia, is under investigation. Ansari, who has offered support for the affected children, emphasized accountability in the matter.

The health minister urged citizens to donate blood without hesitation, assuring that new high-tech blood testing machines would soon be installed in hospitals and medical institutions to prevent future mishaps.

