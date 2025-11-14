Left Menu

Cuba's Struggle Against Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Intensifies

Cuba is battling a surge of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, affecting a large portion of the population. Economic challenges hinder government efforts to control the spread. The outbreak demands immediate action as Cubans face shortages and power outages exacerbating the health crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:20 IST
  • Cuba

Cuba is grappling with a significant upsurge in mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and chikungunya, which have recently impacted nearly a third of its population. The country's chief epidemiologist, Francisco Duran, emphasized the severity of the situation late Wednesday.

The economic crisis in Cuba hampers efforts to mitigate these health threats, limiting the government's ability to fumigate effectively and maintain hygienic conditions. Chikungunya, once rare, has proliferated alongside dengue. Authorities in Havana have intensified fumigation efforts, but residents like Tania Menendez stress the need for broader action.

Chikungunya, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, causes debilitating symptoms and lacks specific treatment. The World Health Organization has called for urgent intervention to prevent a global issue. Many Cubans, meanwhile, are unable to afford repellents, with power outages exacerbating their vulnerability.

