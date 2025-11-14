Cuba's Struggle Against Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Intensifies

Cuba is grappling with a significant upsurge in mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and chikungunya, which have recently impacted nearly a third of its population. The country's chief epidemiologist, Francisco Duran, emphasized the severity of the situation late Wednesday.

The economic crisis in Cuba hampers efforts to mitigate these health threats, limiting the government's ability to fumigate effectively and maintain hygienic conditions. Chikungunya, once rare, has proliferated alongside dengue. Authorities in Havana have intensified fumigation efforts, but residents like Tania Menendez stress the need for broader action.

Chikungunya, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, causes debilitating symptoms and lacks specific treatment. The World Health Organization has called for urgent intervention to prevent a global issue. Many Cubans, meanwhile, are unable to afford repellents, with power outages exacerbating their vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)