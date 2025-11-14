Left Menu

Tech Titans Rally Behind Gain AI Act to Curb Nvidia Exports

Amazon and Microsoft are supporting the Gain AI act, aiming to restrict Nvidia's exports to China. This proposed legislation is also backed by AI startup Anthropic, according to the Wall Street Journal.

14-11-2025
Amazon has aligned with Microsoft in backing a proposed piece of legislation known as the Gain AI act. This legislation seeks to impose further restrictions on chipmaker Nvidia's ability to export its products to China.

A report from the Wall Street Journal indicates that the legislation has gained the support of AI startup Anthropic, highlighting a significant move among major tech entities.

This development reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns over technological dominance, as companies aim to influence the legislative framework governing international tech exports.

