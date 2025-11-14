Tech Titans Rally Behind Gain AI Act to Curb Nvidia Exports

Amazon has aligned with Microsoft in backing a proposed piece of legislation known as the Gain AI act. This legislation seeks to impose further restrictions on chipmaker Nvidia's ability to export its products to China.

A report from the Wall Street Journal indicates that the legislation has gained the support of AI startup Anthropic, highlighting a significant move among major tech entities.

This development reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns over technological dominance, as companies aim to influence the legislative framework governing international tech exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)