Health News Highlights: Legal Battles, Midterm Politics, and Medical Breakthroughs
A Texas judge allows Kenvue's dividend payout, ACA subsidies become a pivotal issue in the 2026 elections, and a study reveals Lilly's blood thinner outperforms AstraZeneca's for diabetic patients. Additionally, Barrick Mining considers restructuring. These stories shed light on significant legal, political, and medical developments shaping the health sector.
A Texas state judge has declined to block Kenvue from distributing a dividend on November 26, according to a report from a company lawyer, dismissing Texas AG Ken Paxton's appeal. This decision ensures shareholders will receive their expected payouts.
The battle over Affordable Care Act subsidies is becoming a major issue in the upcoming 2026 midterms. Larry Jackson, a Trump supporter contending in West Virginia's GOP primary, considers steep premium hikes critical to his campaign against Representative Carol Miller, who remains uncommitted to maintaining these subsidies.
In other news, a recent study highlights that diabetes patients benefit more from Lilly's blood thinner than AstraZeneca's after heart procedures. Meanwhile, Barrick Mining explores dividing its operations between North America and Asia/Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
