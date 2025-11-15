Left Menu

Health News Highlights: Legal Battles, Midterm Politics, and Medical Breakthroughs

A Texas judge allows Kenvue's dividend payout, ACA subsidies become a pivotal issue in the 2026 elections, and a study reveals Lilly's blood thinner outperforms AstraZeneca's for diabetic patients. Additionally, Barrick Mining considers restructuring. These stories shed light on significant legal, political, and medical developments shaping the health sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:26 IST
A Texas state judge has declined to block Kenvue from distributing a dividend on November 26, according to a report from a company lawyer, dismissing Texas AG Ken Paxton's appeal. This decision ensures shareholders will receive their expected payouts.

The battle over Affordable Care Act subsidies is becoming a major issue in the upcoming 2026 midterms. Larry Jackson, a Trump supporter contending in West Virginia's GOP primary, considers steep premium hikes critical to his campaign against Representative Carol Miller, who remains uncommitted to maintaining these subsidies.

In other news, a recent study highlights that diabetes patients benefit more from Lilly's blood thinner than AstraZeneca's after heart procedures. Meanwhile, Barrick Mining explores dividing its operations between North America and Asia/Africa.

