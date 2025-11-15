Health News Highlights: Legal Battles, Midterm Politics, and Medical Breakthroughs

A Texas state judge has declined to block Kenvue from distributing a dividend on November 26, according to a report from a company lawyer, dismissing Texas AG Ken Paxton's appeal. This decision ensures shareholders will receive their expected payouts.

The battle over Affordable Care Act subsidies is becoming a major issue in the upcoming 2026 midterms. Larry Jackson, a Trump supporter contending in West Virginia's GOP primary, considers steep premium hikes critical to his campaign against Representative Carol Miller, who remains uncommitted to maintaining these subsidies.

In other news, a recent study highlights that diabetes patients benefit more from Lilly's blood thinner than AstraZeneca's after heart procedures. Meanwhile, Barrick Mining explores dividing its operations between North America and Asia/Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)