Left Menu

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India's homoeopathic sector is rapidly becoming a global leader, thanks to advanced technology, strict quality norms, and government support. Initiatives like Make in India and the National AYUSH Mission have modernized manufacturing and boosted credibility in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:37 IST
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's homoeopathic sector is on the cusp of becoming a global powerhouse in natural medicines, driven by a blend of traditional wisdom and modern technology, say industry insiders and policymakers.

The 'Make in India' initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has spurred a wave of modernization across homoeopathic manufacturing, positioning India to lead internationally. Enforcement of Good Manufacturing Practices and schemes like Ayush Oushadhi Gunvatta evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana are pivotal in adhering to global standards.

According to experts, India's commitment to maintaining high-quality production through government initiatives, digital innovations, and international collaborations is bolstering the country's reputation in holistic healthcare. The expanding sector, backed by robust policy support, is also increasingly attracting global recognition for its contributions to medical tourism and integrative medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025