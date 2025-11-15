India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India's homoeopathic sector is on the cusp of becoming a global powerhouse in natural medicines, driven by a blend of traditional wisdom and modern technology, say industry insiders and policymakers.

The 'Make in India' initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has spurred a wave of modernization across homoeopathic manufacturing, positioning India to lead internationally. Enforcement of Good Manufacturing Practices and schemes like Ayush Oushadhi Gunvatta evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana are pivotal in adhering to global standards.

According to experts, India's commitment to maintaining high-quality production through government initiatives, digital innovations, and international collaborations is bolstering the country's reputation in holistic healthcare. The expanding sector, backed by robust policy support, is also increasingly attracting global recognition for its contributions to medical tourism and integrative medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)