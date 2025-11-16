Turning the Tide: Combatting Cervical Cancer in India

On the verge of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, healthcare experts emphasized the critical need for heightened awareness, vaccination, and early screening to tackle cervical cancer. This disease remains a severe health threat to women in India.

During an awareness event, Dr. Veena Acharya, a senior gynaecologist, expressed concerns about the fatal consequences of late diagnosis. 'In India, cervical cancer claims a woman's life every eight minutes due to delayed detection,' she stated.

HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer, and a vaccine exists, effective in preventing 90% of cases, explained Acharya. Regular Pap smear tests, as suggested by Dr. Anshu Patodia, are vital in early detection. Ongoing awareness efforts include free consultations and screenings across private hospitals.

