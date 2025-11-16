Turning the Tide: Combatting Cervical Cancer in India
Ahead of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, experts stressed the importance of awareness, vaccination, and early screening to combat cervical cancer, a major threat to women's health in India. The disease is preventable through HPV vaccination, and early diagnosis using regular Pap tests can save lives.
- Country:
- India
On the verge of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, healthcare experts emphasized the critical need for heightened awareness, vaccination, and early screening to tackle cervical cancer. This disease remains a severe health threat to women in India.
During an awareness event, Dr. Veena Acharya, a senior gynaecologist, expressed concerns about the fatal consequences of late diagnosis. 'In India, cervical cancer claims a woman's life every eight minutes due to delayed detection,' she stated.
HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer, and a vaccine exists, effective in preventing 90% of cases, explained Acharya. Regular Pap smear tests, as suggested by Dr. Anshu Patodia, are vital in early detection. Ongoing awareness efforts include free consultations and screenings across private hospitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar
Netherlands Dominates: India's Struggles at Billie Jean King Cup
Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar's Strategic Partnership
Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army
Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with New Anti-Submarine Vessel