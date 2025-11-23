NTPC Partners with Manipur Government to Aid TB Patients
NTPC has partnered with the Manipur government to provide nutritional support to 1,800 tuberculosis patients and their families across 16 districts. This initiative, under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, will be executed by NTPC Bongaigaon as part of its CSR mandate, promoting healthcare and preventive health in the region.
State-owned power giant NTPC has joined forces with the Manipur government to deliver nutritional assistance to 1,800 tuberculosis (TB) patients and their families in 16 of the state's districts.
The collaboration, part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, designates NTPC as a 'Nikshay Mitra,' reflecting its commitment to eradicating TB in India.
This initiative, conceptualized under NTPC's corporate social responsibility (CSR) focus, will be implemented by NTPC Bongaigaon, to ensure effective monitoring, distribution of nutrition kits, and consistent engagement with the families involved, aiming to provide much-needed support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
