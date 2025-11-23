Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Local Hamas Commander Killed

The Israeli military announced the death of Alaa Al-Hadidi, a local Hamas commander in Gaza, amid escalating tensions marked by accusations of ceasefire violations. Israeli airstrikes targeted Gaza on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of five senior Hamas members and at least 20 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:29 IST
The Israeli military confirmed on Sunday the killing of Alaa Al-Hadidi, a local Hamas commander, in Gaza. This development comes as accusations of ceasefire violations mount between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

According to the Israeli military, Al-Hadidi, head of supply in Hamas' production headquarters, was killed during attacks on Saturday. Hamas has not yet commented on the commander's reported death.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Saturday's airstrikes were a direct response to Hamas sending a fighter into Israeli-controlled territory. These attacks resulted in the deaths of five senior Hamas members, with Gaza health authorities reporting at least 20 Palestinian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

