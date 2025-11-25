Trump Administration Plans to Extend Obamacare Subsidies Amid Health Sector Challenges

The Trump administration is poised to propose an extension of the Affordable Care Act insurance premium subsidies for an additional two years, as reported by Politico. This move aims to alleviate potential premium hikes that millions of ACA enrollees may face, with current subsidies set to expire at year-end.

In other health news, Novo Nordisk revealed that its semaglutide drug did not meet the main objective in trials aimed at assessing its impact on cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients. The setback dims prospects for GLP-1 drugs in expanding their reach beyond obesity and diabetes.

Global vaccine initiative Gavi and Unicef are reducing the cost of a new malaria vaccine by 25%, collaborating with the Serum Institute of India. Furthermore, U.S. attorneys general have called on Shopify to halt hosting illegal vape sales, as stated in a letter led by California's attorney general.

