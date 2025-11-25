Left Menu

Trump Administration Plans to Extend Obamacare Subsidies Amid Health Sector Challenges

The White House plans to release a health-policy framework extending Affordable Care Act premium subsidies. Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug semaglutide failed in Alzheimer trials. Gavi and Unicef cut the malaria vaccine price. U.S. attorneys general urge Shopify to stop illegal vape sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:27 IST
Trump Administration Plans to Extend Obamacare Subsidies Amid Health Sector Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is poised to propose an extension of the Affordable Care Act insurance premium subsidies for an additional two years, as reported by Politico. This move aims to alleviate potential premium hikes that millions of ACA enrollees may face, with current subsidies set to expire at year-end.

In other health news, Novo Nordisk revealed that its semaglutide drug did not meet the main objective in trials aimed at assessing its impact on cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients. The setback dims prospects for GLP-1 drugs in expanding their reach beyond obesity and diabetes.

Global vaccine initiative Gavi and Unicef are reducing the cost of a new malaria vaccine by 25%, collaborating with the Serum Institute of India. Furthermore, U.S. attorneys general have called on Shopify to halt hosting illegal vape sales, as stated in a letter led by California's attorney general.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global
2
Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

 Global
3
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global
4
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025