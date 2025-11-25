Stranded with a Newborn: A Mother's 2km Journey in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a woman had to walk 2 km with her newborn after an ambulance driver allegedly abandoned them. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has sparked outrage. Initial reports suggest the drop-off was requested by relatives, but the claim is under verification.
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a woman was reportedly left to walk 2 km with her newborn after an ambulance driver allegedly abandoned them on a road. This claim has prompted local authorities to initiate a probe into the matter, sources disclosed on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old mother, Savita Barat, was initially admitted to Mokhada Rural Hospital and later transferred to Jawhar kutir hospital, where she gave birth on November 19. On November 24, while returning to her home post-discharge, the ambulance allegedly dropped her 2 km short of her destination in Mokhada taluka.
Accompanied by her mother and mother-in-law, Savita completed the journey on foot. Expressing anger over this dire incident, the family called for prompt action. Taluka health officer Dr. Bhausaheb Chattar stated that a probe is underway, and a medical team has been dispatched to ensure their safety. Initial investigations suggest the decision to stop might have followed a request by relatives, though this claim is still being verified.
