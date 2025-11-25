British Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Biodiesel

Britain has decided to implement anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China, following a government announcement on Tuesday. The move targets practices considered unfairly priced.

Britain's investigating body, tasked with examining unfair trade practices, recommended these measures after determining that Chinese biodiesel imports were causing significant harm to local producers including Argent Energy and Olleco.

Effective November 25, the duties will impose a 14.79% rate on the Zhuoyue Group and other non-sampled cooperative exporters, while all other exporters from China will face a 54.64% duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)