British Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Biodiesel

Britain will impose anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China, citing unfair pricing. The decision follows an investigation that found Chinese imports harmed local producers. Starting November 25, duties will be set at 14.79% for certain exporters and 54.64% for all others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:06 IST
Britain has decided to implement anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China, following a government announcement on Tuesday. The move targets practices considered unfairly priced.

Britain's investigating body, tasked with examining unfair trade practices, recommended these measures after determining that Chinese biodiesel imports were causing significant harm to local producers including Argent Energy and Olleco.

Effective November 25, the duties will impose a 14.79% rate on the Zhuoyue Group and other non-sampled cooperative exporters, while all other exporters from China will face a 54.64% duty.

