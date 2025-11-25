Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Over the past week, the Food Safety Department has inspected 350 establishments around the Sabarimala shrine, uncovering deficiencies in 60 of them, according to a recent report.

In response to these findings, the department has issued rectification notices. Special squads have been deployed to ensure continuous monitoring in key areas around the shrine, such as Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal.

State Health Minister Veena George urges adherence to food safety guidelines, while onsite labs and mobile units test prasadam and other food items' safety. Awareness campaigns and two licensing registration fairs further highlight the department's proactive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)