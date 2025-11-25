Left Menu

Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

The Food Safety Department inspected 350 establishments near Sabarimala, finding deficiencies in 60. Squads operate continuously to ensure food safety during the pilgrimage season. Labs and inspections focus on 'prasadam' safety. Awareness and licensing initiatives are underway, with complaints welcomed via a toll-free number.

Updated: 25-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:12 IST
Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage
Over the past week, the Food Safety Department has inspected 350 establishments around the Sabarimala shrine, uncovering deficiencies in 60 of them, according to a recent report.

In response to these findings, the department has issued rectification notices. Special squads have been deployed to ensure continuous monitoring in key areas around the shrine, such as Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal.

State Health Minister Veena George urges adherence to food safety guidelines, while onsite labs and mobile units test prasadam and other food items' safety. Awareness campaigns and two licensing registration fairs further highlight the department's proactive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

