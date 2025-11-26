Pope's Visit Sparks Hope at Lebanon's De La Croix

Pope Leo is set to visit Lebanon's De La Croix Psychiatric Hospital, highlighting the challenges faced by the church-run institution in a country where psychiatric care is limited. The visit will shine a light on the marginalized residents and their caretakers who work under dire financial constraints.

The facility, managed by Franciscan nuns since 1952, accommodates around 800 patients despite Lebanon's financial woes and unstable state support. The Pope's arrival is eagerly anticipated, with efforts underway to prepare a choir performance in his honor.

The visit is more than ceremonial; it serves as validation of the hospital's mission and the struggles endured by its staff and patients. Sister Rose Hanna emphasized the significance of this acknowledgment, as the hospital continues to operate under 'divine providence,' securing only a fraction of the funding needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)