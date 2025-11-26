Revolutionizing Healthcare: Project SWASTHYA KIRAN Brings Diagnostic Advances to Odisha

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Art of Living Social Projects to launch Project SWASTHYA KIRAN, a major initiative to enhance diagnostic healthcare services in Odisha. The project was inaugurated by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, reflecting his dedication to accessible healthcare.

As part of the partnership, an advanced Revolution™ Aspire Select CT Scanner will be installed at the Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital in Cuttack. This cutting-edge technology significantly boosts the hospital's capabilities in diagnosing and treating critical conditions, benefiting thousands of patients each year.

Odisha faces major diagnostic challenges, including a shortage of CT scanners and long waiting times. Project SWASTHYA KIRAN aims to provide timely and affordable diagnostic services to over 1.5 lakh residents across 50 villages, reducing travel and enhancing healthcare access for underserved communities.