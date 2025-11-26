Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

In Jajpur, Odisha, the tragic death of 16-year-old Satyanarayan Mallik is stirring controversy. The boy allegedly lost his life following the administration of a wrong injection at a community health center operated by the Odisha government, family members claimed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mallik from Rautara village was taken to the Binjharpur health center after falling ill. A doctor prescribed two injections, with subsequent administration by nursing staff. Unfortunately, Mallik's condition worsened, leading to his demise despite the doctor's intervention, according to officials.

The bereft family protested at the hospital, accusing the medical staff of negligence and demanding accountability. The police intervened, registered a case upon the father's complaint, and sent the body for postmortem. Authorities are awaiting the report, while hospital representatives have not commented on the incident.

