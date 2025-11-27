Left Menu

New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand's business confidence reached its highest level in 11 years in November, according to an ANZ Bank survey. This surge in confidence suggests an economic recovery is underway, with 67.1% of respondents optimistic about economic improvement and 53.1% expecting business growth in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 05:37 IST
New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand's business confidence hit an impressive milestone in November, achieving its highest level in over a decade, as revealed by an ANZ Bank survey published Thursday.

The survey indicated that a net 67.1% of respondents anticipated economic improvement in the year ahead, a notable increase from October's 58.1% optimism level.

Meanwhile, 53.1% of business owners expected growth in their own enterprises, compared to 44.6% in the previous month, underscoring the positive economic forecast.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

 Australia
3
Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

 Taiwan
4
New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025