New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand's business confidence hit an impressive milestone in November, achieving its highest level in over a decade, as revealed by an ANZ Bank survey published Thursday.

The survey indicated that a net 67.1% of respondents anticipated economic improvement in the year ahead, a notable increase from October's 58.1% optimism level.

Meanwhile, 53.1% of business owners expected growth in their own enterprises, compared to 44.6% in the previous month, underscoring the positive economic forecast.