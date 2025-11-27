New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High
New Zealand's business confidence reached its highest level in 11 years in November, according to an ANZ Bank survey. This surge in confidence suggests an economic recovery is underway, with 67.1% of respondents optimistic about economic improvement and 53.1% expecting business growth in the coming year.
New Zealand's business confidence hit an impressive milestone in November, achieving its highest level in over a decade, as revealed by an ANZ Bank survey published Thursday.
The survey indicated that a net 67.1% of respondents anticipated economic improvement in the year ahead, a notable increase from October's 58.1% optimism level.
Meanwhile, 53.1% of business owners expected growth in their own enterprises, compared to 44.6% in the previous month, underscoring the positive economic forecast.
