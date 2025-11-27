Invicta Diagnostic Launches Rs 28.12 Crore IPO Amidst Expansion Plans

Invicta Diagnostic, a Mumbai-based company, announced the opening of its Rs 28.12-crore initial public offering (IPO) set to commence on December 1 and conclude on December 3. The bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for November 28, as per a company statement released on Thursday.

The IPO, which involves a fresh issue of 33.08 lakh equity shares at a price band of Rs 80-85 per share, aims to gather funds to establish five new diagnostic centers in Maharashtra. The proceeds will also be directed towards general corporate purposes.

The company's red herring prospectus highlights that Invicta Diagnostic offers an extensive array of pathology and radiology tests. Financially, the company reported revenues of Rs 16.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The shares are poised to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, with Socradamus Capital Pvt Ltd serving as the lead manager for the IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)