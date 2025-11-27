Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Diabetes Drug
Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the USFDA to market a diabetes drug. The drug, Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, is used as an adjunct to diet and exercise for type 2 diabetes. The tablets will be produced in Ahmedabad and sold in the US market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Zydus Lifesciences has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic diabetes medication in the United States.
The approval pertains to Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, which are designed to assist in the management of glycaemic control in adults suffering from type 2 diabetes, in conjunction with diet and exercise.
Produced at the company's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, these tablets target a market that, according to IQVIA data, generated sales of USD 215.8 million as of September 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Medanta Hospital's Inauguration Marks a New Era in UP Healthcare
Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO
MOVIN Healthcare Launches Time-Critical Logistics Service in India
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Project SWASTHYA KIRAN Brings Diagnostic Advances to Odisha
MOVIN Express Ventures into Healthcare Logistics