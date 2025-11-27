Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Diabetes Drug

Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the USFDA to market a diabetes drug. The drug, Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, is used as an adjunct to diet and exercise for type 2 diabetes. The tablets will be produced in Ahmedabad and sold in the US market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST
Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Diabetes Drug
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic diabetes medication in the United States.

The approval pertains to Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, which are designed to assist in the management of glycaemic control in adults suffering from type 2 diabetes, in conjunction with diet and exercise.

Produced at the company's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, these tablets target a market that, according to IQVIA data, generated sales of USD 215.8 million as of September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

 India
2
Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

 India
3
Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readable Voter Rolls

Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readabl...

 India
4
MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025