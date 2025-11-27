Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Diabetes Drug

Zydus Lifesciences has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic diabetes medication in the United States.

The approval pertains to Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, which are designed to assist in the management of glycaemic control in adults suffering from type 2 diabetes, in conjunction with diet and exercise.

Produced at the company's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, these tablets target a market that, according to IQVIA data, generated sales of USD 215.8 million as of September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)