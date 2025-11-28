United Forces: South Korea and USA's Strategic Drills

In a move to bolster defense strategies, South Korea has collaborated with the United States for joint military drills aimed at deterring potential threats from North Korea.

North Korea's state-run media outlet, KCNA, reported on Friday that the exercises are intended to convey a strong message of readiness and deterrence.

The drills are a strategic effort to enhance military preparedness and demonstrate alignment between South Korean and U.S. forces amidst ongoing regional tensions.

