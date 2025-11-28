Concerns Over Japan's Finances Prompt Foreign Sell-Off of Bonds

Foreign investors divested a substantial portion of Japanese bonds last week, driven by apprehensions regarding the potential financial strain from increased governmental expenditure.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance revealed that bonds sold amounted to 956.5 billion yen, marking the largest weekly sell-off since October 25.

This trend has exerted pressure on both long-term and short-term bonds, pushing Japan's 10-year government bond yield to a 17-year peak of 1.835%.