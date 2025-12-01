Horrific Negligence Unveiled: Insects Disturb Rest of Deceased Woman

The shocking condition of a 26-year-old woman's body in the mortuary of Jhansi Medical College has prompted an investigation and disciplinary actions. Her family discovered insect infestations on the corpse, leading to an uproar.

Kranti Devi, allegedly poisoned after a quarrel with her husband, died during treatment. Her brother reported paying for the body's storage in a deep freezer, only to find it partially eaten by insects.

In response to outraged claims, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachin Mahour confirmed the presence of bite marks and assured immediate corrective measures, including firing, suspension, and a show-cause notice to mortuary staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)