Horrific Negligence Unveiled: Insects Disturb Rest of Deceased Woman

A 26-year-old woman's body was found infested with insects while in the mortuary of Jhansi Medical College, alarming her family and prompting an investigation. She reportedly consumed poison after a marital dispute. In response, one mortuary employee was fired, one suspended, and another issued a warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking condition of a 26-year-old woman's body in the mortuary of Jhansi Medical College has prompted an investigation and disciplinary actions. Her family discovered insect infestations on the corpse, leading to an uproar.

Kranti Devi, allegedly poisoned after a quarrel with her husband, died during treatment. Her brother reported paying for the body's storage in a deep freezer, only to find it partially eaten by insects.

In response to outraged claims, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachin Mahour confirmed the presence of bite marks and assured immediate corrective measures, including firing, suspension, and a show-cause notice to mortuary staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

