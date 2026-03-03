Left Menu

U.N. Calls for Investigation into Deadly School Attack in Iran

The U.N. human rights office has demanded an investigation into a deadly attack on a girls' school in Iran. While the responsible parties remain unidentified, the U.N. presses for restraint and negotiation. The attack coincided with U.S. and Israeli military actions, and resulted in 150 student casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:01 IST
U.N. Calls for Investigation into Deadly School Attack in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations human rights office has called for an urgent investigation into a deadly attack on a girls' school in Iran. The attack, which occurred amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military actions in the country, resulted in the deaths of 150 students.

Speaking at a Geneva press briefing, U.N. human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani labeled the incident 'absolutely horrific.' While emphasizing the need for a swift, impartial inquiry, she noted that the responsible parties have not been identified. The attack symbolizes the 'destruction, despair, senselessness, and cruelty' of the ongoing conflict, she added.

Iran has condemned the attack as 'unjustifiable and criminal,' as stated by the nation's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Ali Bahreini. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel have denied deliberately targeting the school and are conducting their own investigations. The U.N. continues to urge all parties to show restraint and engage in negotiations to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Visionary Dialogue for Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Visionary Dialogue for Jammu & Kashmir...

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

 Global
3
Amidst Crisis: Rethinking the 60/40 Investment Strategy

Amidst Crisis: Rethinking the 60/40 Investment Strategy

 Global
4
Empowering Rural Women: Chhattisgarh's Sweet Success with Pure Jaggery

Empowering Rural Women: Chhattisgarh's Sweet Success with Pure Jaggery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026