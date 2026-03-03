U.N. Calls for Investigation into Deadly School Attack in Iran

The United Nations human rights office has called for an urgent investigation into a deadly attack on a girls' school in Iran. The attack, which occurred amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military actions in the country, resulted in the deaths of 150 students.

Speaking at a Geneva press briefing, U.N. human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani labeled the incident 'absolutely horrific.' While emphasizing the need for a swift, impartial inquiry, she noted that the responsible parties have not been identified. The attack symbolizes the 'destruction, despair, senselessness, and cruelty' of the ongoing conflict, she added.

Iran has condemned the attack as 'unjustifiable and criminal,' as stated by the nation's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Ali Bahreini. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel have denied deliberately targeting the school and are conducting their own investigations. The U.N. continues to urge all parties to show restraint and engage in negotiations to prevent further violence.

