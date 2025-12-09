Nobel Peace Prize Press Conference Cancelled Amid Machado's Travel Dilemma
The Norwegian Nobel Institute has cancelled a scheduled press conference before the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, the 2025 laureate, faces travel challenges to Oslo. Her movements have been restricted by the Venezuelan government since 2014.
The Norwegian Nobel Institute announced the cancellation of its anticipated press conference, originally set for Tuesday, preceding the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony on Wednesday.
The scheduled conference aimed to provide further details on the laureate María Corina Machado, but was initially delayed and eventually cancelled, as stated by the Institute. The opposition leader from Venezuela has expressed concerns over her challenging journey to Oslo.
María Corina Machado, awarded the prestigious prize for 2025, has been prohibited from international travel by President Nicolas Maduro's government since 2014, complicating her attendance at the esteemed event in Oslo City Hall.
