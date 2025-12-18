Left Menu

Paving the Way: India's Traditional Medicines Breakthrough in Oman Trade Deal

The free trade agreement with Oman marks the first inclusion of India's traditional medicines, offering greater market access for Ayush products in the Gulf region. It signifies a historic commitment to traditional medicine, enabling cooperation in health services and opening new opportunities for India's Ayush sector.

The recent free trade agreement with Oman marks a major milestone for India, as it includes traditional medicines in such a pact for the first time.

This inclusion paves the way for increased market access for Ayush products across the Gulf region, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth.

The comprehensive agreement, which encompasses health and traditional medicine services, is hailed as a landmark step towards showcasing India's strength in the Ayush and wellness sectors on a global stage.

