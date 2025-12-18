Left Menu

Jharkhand to Launch First Medical University

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has announced the establishment of the state's first medical university in Ranchi's Brambe locality, with land identified and expected to commence by next year. Ansari also plans to increase health sector manpower, build four medical colleges, and propose an ayurvedic college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:03 IST
Jharkhand to Launch First Medical University
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is set to make significant advancements in its healthcare education with the announcement of its first medical university, as revealed by Health Minister Irfan Ansari. The institution will be located in Ranchi's Brambe locality, with its foundation likely to be laid by the end of January.

An increase in healthcare sector manpower is part of Ansari's strategy, which includes recruiting more personnel next year. He highlighted the current lack of a medical university 25 years post the creation of Jharkhand, leading to faculty shortages. Plans for four additional medical colleges are also underway.

Furthermore, a proposal for the establishment of an ayurvedic college has been discussed with Union Minister of State for Ayush. With 45 buildings spread over 67 acres, the Brambe site, previously the Central University of Jharkhand, will temporarily host the new medical university once operational in the next 6–7 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025