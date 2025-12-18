Jharkhand to Launch First Medical University

Jharkhand is set to make significant advancements in its healthcare education with the announcement of its first medical university, as revealed by Health Minister Irfan Ansari. The institution will be located in Ranchi's Brambe locality, with its foundation likely to be laid by the end of January.

An increase in healthcare sector manpower is part of Ansari's strategy, which includes recruiting more personnel next year. He highlighted the current lack of a medical university 25 years post the creation of Jharkhand, leading to faculty shortages. Plans for four additional medical colleges are also underway.

Furthermore, a proposal for the establishment of an ayurvedic college has been discussed with Union Minister of State for Ayush. With 45 buildings spread over 67 acres, the Brambe site, previously the Central University of Jharkhand, will temporarily host the new medical university once operational in the next 6–7 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)