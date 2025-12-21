In a revealing study, positive psychology experts disclose a significant gap between the wellbeing activities they promote and those they practice themselves. While they advise structured routines for enhanced mental health, their personal approach is less about a checklist and more about an adaptable mindset.

The term 'meliotropic wellbeing mindset' was coined, highlighting a natural inclination towards activities that inherently enrich their lives. This mindset reflects a movement towards meaningful life experiences rather than adherence to specific tasks.

The findings suggest a possible paradigm shift in how wellbeing is viewed, urging a departure from conventional structured programmes. Experts seldom chased happiness but embraced life as it came, pointing to the importance of a flexible, genuine integration of wellbeing practices into daily life.

