The True Art of Wellbeing: A Mindset Shift Beyond Positivity

A study reveals that experts in positive psychology often do not engage in wellbeing practices they recommend. Instead, they possess a 'meliotropic wellbeing mindset,' an adaptable approach focusing on everyday actions that bring meaning, rather than structured activities, which could redefine the conventional wellbeing narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 21-12-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In a revealing study, positive psychology experts disclose a significant gap between the wellbeing activities they promote and those they practice themselves. While they advise structured routines for enhanced mental health, their personal approach is less about a checklist and more about an adaptable mindset.

The term 'meliotropic wellbeing mindset' was coined, highlighting a natural inclination towards activities that inherently enrich their lives. This mindset reflects a movement towards meaningful life experiences rather than adherence to specific tasks.

The findings suggest a possible paradigm shift in how wellbeing is viewed, urging a departure from conventional structured programmes. Experts seldom chased happiness but embraced life as it came, pointing to the importance of a flexible, genuine integration of wellbeing practices into daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

