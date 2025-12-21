Karnataka's Drive Towards a Polio-Free Future

On Sunday, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a comprehensive pulse polio vaccination drive across the state. The initiative saw Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commencing the campaign alongside state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Home Minister G Parameshwara at his residence in Karnataka. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sitharaman took part in the drive from Kamalapura in Vijayanagara district, marking a significant push towards eradicating polio.

The campaign, aimed at immunizing children under the age of five, is a testament to the government's dedication to a polio-free India. According to a statement on Sitharaman's social media, the effort involves administering Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops to an estimated 62.4 lakh children and reinforces the collective initiative to protect future generations through timely immunization.

Further reflecting the commitment, the health department laid plans to reach children in diverse areas including villages, slums, and transit locations like railway and metro stations. The state has established over 33,000 booths and deployed extensive resources, including thousands of vaccinators and supervisors, to ensure no child misses this vital immunization opportunity. The department also assured the complete safety of the vaccine amidst circulating rumors, encouraging wide participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)