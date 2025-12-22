Controversy Surrounds Chandrapur Cancer Hospital Inauguration
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar criticized an MLA for attempting to halt the inauguration of a new cancer hospital in Chandrapur, slated to be opened by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The objections were raised over concerns about essential services. Despite political tensions, the hospital was inaugurated as planned.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has expressed disapproval towards an MLA from his party for attempting to prevent the inauguration of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cancer Hospital in Chandrapur. The event was to feature Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief, as the guest of honor.
The objection came in the form of a letter by Chandrapur MLA Kishor Jorgewar, who questioned the readiness of the facility, citing issues like water supply and manpower. Mungantiwar, however, obtained prior permission from the State Election Commission to proceed with the event.
The 140-bed hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 280 crore in collaboration with Tata Trust and the state government, was inaugurated on Monday by Bhagwat. He emphasized the importance of affordable healthcare. Tensions were high as local BJP factions faced electoral setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cancer treatment should be decentralised and affordable: Mohan Bhagwat after inaugurating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cancer Hospital.
Affordable education and health care basic needs of every person: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after cancer hospital inauguration.
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Decentralized Healthcare and Education
Mohan Bhagwat to Inaugurate Lifesaving Cancer Hospital
BJP Faces Internal Turmoil After Chandrapur Poll Debacle