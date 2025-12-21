BJP Faces Internal Turmoil After Chandrapur Poll Debacle

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has found itself in a precarious situation following a significant electoral defeat in the Chandrapur district's local body polls. Senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, feeling sidelined, has openly criticized his own party's strategy and recruitment policies.

Mungantiwar, representing the Ballarpur assembly segment, expressed concerns about the party's inclination towards accepting turncoats, blaming factionalism for the electoral setback. The BJP managed to secure victory in only Chimur and a nagar panchayat, while the Congress took seven councils.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to address these issues before the upcoming Chandrapur municipal corporation elections, assuring that Mungantiwar will receive the necessary support to strengthen his campaign efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)