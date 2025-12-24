ISRO's Stellar Launch Boosts India's Space Ambitions

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded ISRO on Wednesday for the successful LVM3-M6 mission, marking a significant leap for India's future space initiatives, including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Chandrayaan-4. The LVM3-M6, ISRO's heaviest rocket, placed a U.S. communication satellite in low Earth orbit.

Minister Singh emphasized that this achievement represents a moment of national glory, attributed to over a decade of progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This mission showcases India's ability to launch satellites weighing up to 6,000 kg and highlights the country's growing prowess in space exploration.

Singh also noted the mission's role in advancing India's plans for 5G satellite telecoms, boosting public-private partnerships. He applauded the involvement of women scientists in key space missions, signaling inclusivity and India's emergence as a global role model in space technology and governance.

