Left Menu

ISRO's Stellar Launch Boosts India's Space Ambitions

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised ISRO's successful LVM3-M6 mission as a boost for India's future space endeavors. The launch, which placed a US satellite into orbit, highlights India's capability for heavy payloads, signaling readiness for projects like Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Chandrayaan-4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:36 IST
ISRO's Stellar Launch Boosts India's Space Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded ISRO on Wednesday for the successful LVM3-M6 mission, marking a significant leap for India's future space initiatives, including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Chandrayaan-4. The LVM3-M6, ISRO's heaviest rocket, placed a U.S. communication satellite in low Earth orbit.

Minister Singh emphasized that this achievement represents a moment of national glory, attributed to over a decade of progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This mission showcases India's ability to launch satellites weighing up to 6,000 kg and highlights the country's growing prowess in space exploration.

Singh also noted the mission's role in advancing India's plans for 5G satellite telecoms, boosting public-private partnerships. He applauded the involvement of women scientists in key space missions, signaling inclusivity and India's emergence as a global role model in space technology and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025