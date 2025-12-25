Sun Pharma's Taro Unit Recalls Antifungal Medication in US

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, a division of Sun Pharma, has initiated a significant recall of more than 17,000 units of its antifungal Ciclopirox Shampoo in the United States. The recall comes after the medication failed to meet impurity and degradation specifications, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA's Enforcement Report shows Hawthorne-based Sun Pharma's Taro taking swift action, recalling 17,664 units of the product, which is used to treat seborrheic dermatitis — a condition causing dry, flaky, and itchy skin. The action is categorized as a Class II recall, indicating the risk of temporary or medically reversible health impacts and minimal chances of serious health issues.

This recall follows Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' acquisition of Taro, completing a merger valued at USD 347.73 million last year. Taro now operates as a private, wholly-owned subsidiary focusing on dermatology. Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers remain key players in the US market, providing a substantial share of medications prescribed to residents.