TMC Accuses EC of Voter Deletion Ahead of Bengal Polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Election Commission (EC) of unjustly deleting millions of legitimate voters from the electoral roll in West Bengal, alleging favoritism towards the BJP. TMC leaders have raised concerns about transparency and demanded that action be taken to restore voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:19 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sounded alarms over what it perceives as a targeted campaign by the Election Commission (EC) to disenfranchise voters in West Bengal.

TMC representatives, including several state ministers, confronted Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal over the alleged deletion of approximately 58 lakh voters' names ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. They presented a memorandum outlining their grievances, accusing the EC of applying different voter rules in Bengal compared to other states.

The delegation expressed concerns over the lack of transparency, highlighting that the mobile application used by the EC restricts 'unmapped' voters from rectifying their status, thereby denying them voting rights. The TMC suspects that these omissions are part of a plan to target Bengal for its longstanding rejection of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

