Bollywood Stars Shower Love on Salman Khan's 60th Birthday

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with warm wishes from Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The celebrations took place at Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, with close friends and family in attendance. Stars shared heartfelt messages and pictures on social media to wish him.

Updated: 27-12-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:24 IST
Legendary Bollywood actor Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday, receiving heartfelt tributes from industry colleagues and friends. Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the celebrities extending their wishes.

The celebratory event occurred at Khan's Panvel farmhouse, drawing close friends and family, including actors like Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar. Social media buzzed with messages and photos as stars shared their affection for the actor.

Katrina Kaif, a frequent co-star, expressed her admiration on Instagram, while Karan Johar thanked Khan for his pivotal role in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." A slew of other actors, including Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra, joined in the online celebrations.

