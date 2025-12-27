Left Menu

Innovative Cartilage Transplant Restores Mobility: A Medical Miracle

A man in Madhya Pradesh underwent a groundbreaking single-stage autograft cartilage transplant in 2018, which restored his mobility after 15 years of knee pain. This advanced daycare arthroscopic technique, enabling immediate post-surgical walking, helped him avoid total knee replacement and remain pain-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:43 IST
A 53-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has regained his mobility following a pioneering single-stage autograft cartilage transplant, hospital officials reported on Saturday.

Since receiving the transplant in 2018, the patient has been free from the debilitating knee pain he endured for over 15 years, showcasing the success of this advanced medical procedure.

MGM Healthcare Malar in Adyar performed this fifth-generation autograft transplant, allowing for immediate walking post-surgery and potentially eliminating the need for a total knee replacement, according to a hospital statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

