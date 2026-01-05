Left Menu

Swiggy's EatRight: Revolutionizing Health-Conscious Dining in India

Swiggy has launched EatRight, focusing on health-conscious users in over 50 cities with options like high protein and low-calorie dishes. Tier-2 cities in India have shown significant growth in healthy eating, with Swiggy facilitating this trend through a curated selection of 1.8 million dishes from 200,000 restaurants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to cater to the health-conscious market, Swiggy unveiled EatRight on Monday. This new category aims to serve users across more than 50 cities with carefully selected health-focused food options such as high protein, low calorie, and no added sugar dishes.

Swiggy's recent data reveal a remarkable trend: Tier-2 cities in India are embracing healthier eating habits at twice the rate of their metropolitan counterparts. Key cities driving this trend include Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar.

EatRight offers access to over 1.8 million dishes sourced from 200,000 restaurants. According to Deepak Maloo, Swiggy's Vice President of Food Strategy, the initiative helps to easily integrate healthier choices into regular dining habits by reducing decision fatigue through clearer categorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

