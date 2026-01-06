PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India

The establishment of AIIMS in Bibinagar, Guwahati, and Jammu has seen accelerated progress thanks to the PRAGATI platform initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The platform has successfully fast-tracked construction and addressed significant hurdles in these regions.

At AIIMS Bibinagar, groundbreaking progress has been made under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), boasting over 85% completion as of December 2025, with a projected finish by mid-2026. The expedited execution followed a cornerstone PRAGATI review by the Prime Minister, resolving critical infrastructure issues like water supply and electricity distribution.

Similarly, AIIMS Jammu and Guwahati have reached significant milestones. AIIMS Jammu confronted challenges such as unsuitable land, which were tackled through PRAGATI meetings, ensuring project adherence to timelines. Meanwhile, AIIMS Guwahati's completion marks a significant shift in healthcare access for northeastern India, now featuring a fully functional hospital and academic complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)