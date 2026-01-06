Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar's Battle Against Rabies: New Initiatives Launched

Muzaffarnagar is taking action against rising dog-bite incidents by mandating anti-rabies vaccine availability in private healthcare facilities and establishing an animal birth control center in Vahelna. Last year, over 65,000 vaccine doses were administered following numerous bite cases, highlighting the urgent need for better preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to an alarming rise in dog-bite cases, Muzaffarnagar's district health department has mandated the availability of anti-rabies vaccines across all private nursing homes and hospitals. The directive aims to bolster immediate medical response to such incidents.

Dr Pragya Singh, the Executive Officer of Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika, announced a budget allocation of Rs 1.65 crore by the state government for establishing an animal birth control center. This facility, to be located on one bigha of land at Vahelna village, will focus on the sterilization and treatment of stray dogs.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Tewatiya reported that over 65,000 individuals received the anti-rabies vaccine last year in government hospitals. Unfortunately, two deaths occurred due to late reporting of infections, underscoring the necessity for timely intervention and preventive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

