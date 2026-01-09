Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: iLive Connect Launches 'Doctor-Led Continuous Care' in India

iLive Connect introduces 'Doctor-Led Continuous Care' in India, leveraging technology to provide round-the-clock health monitoring at home. The platform aims to address healthcare challenges like chronic diseases and preventable hospitalizations by offering proactive, continuous care with cutting-edge biosensor technology and AI-powered analytics.

Delhi, India – In a significant leap for healthcare, iLive Connect has officially launched in India, rolling out a 'Doctor-Led Continuous Care' service designed to bring medical expertise directly into homes. This innovative platform combines state-of-the-art technology with clinical oversight, enabling continuous health monitoring and early risk detection.

The launch occurs amid India's growing healthcare challenges, including an ageing population and rising chronic diseases. iLive Connect aims to fill crucial gaps in medical care by ensuring expert oversight even when patients are not in hospitals. Its continuous care platform is equipped with FDA and CE-approved biosensor technology to monitor vital health parameters in real time.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Rahul Chandola, iLive Connect's founder, emphasized the need for healthcare to extend beyond hospital walls through predictive intelligence and continuous monitoring. Alongside co-founder Dr. Viveka Kumar, the platform promises to integrate technology with human expertise, offering a safety net for families across India and abroad.

