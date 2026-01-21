Kenvue Pioneers Advanced Hydration Solutions with ORSL and eRZL Launch

Consumer health leader Kenvue is amplifying its efforts in the hydration sector with the introduction of a dual-brand approach via ORSL and eRZL in India.

As dehydration becomes a pressing public health issue, Kenvue's new strategy addresses it head-on. ORSL focuses on combating diarrheal dehydration, available in both powder and ready-to-drink formats, adhering to a WHO-recommended formula. In contrast, eRZL, boasting improved electrolyte composition and real fruit juice, offers a flavorful solution for daily hydration needs.

With India's electrolyte market expanding rapidly, Kenvue aims to revolutionize hydration solutions with low-sugar, low-calorie options, thereby fostering awareness around both illness-related and everyday hydration needs.

