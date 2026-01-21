Left Menu

Kenvue Pioneers Advanced Hydration Solutions with ORSL and eRZL Launch

Consumer health firm Kenvue unveils a dual-brand strategy with ORSL and eRZL aimed at addressing both diarrheal and everyday hydration needs in India. This initiative is part of a broader effort to lead the country's growing hydration category and enhance public awareness about effective hydration solutions.

Updated: 21-01-2026 23:31 IST
  • India

Consumer health leader Kenvue is amplifying its efforts in the hydration sector with the introduction of a dual-brand approach via ORSL and eRZL in India.

As dehydration becomes a pressing public health issue, Kenvue's new strategy addresses it head-on. ORSL focuses on combating diarrheal dehydration, available in both powder and ready-to-drink formats, adhering to a WHO-recommended formula. In contrast, eRZL, boasting improved electrolyte composition and real fruit juice, offers a flavorful solution for daily hydration needs.

With India's electrolyte market expanding rapidly, Kenvue aims to revolutionize hydration solutions with low-sugar, low-calorie options, thereby fostering awareness around both illness-related and everyday hydration needs.

