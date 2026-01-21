Kenvue Pioneers Advanced Hydration Solutions with ORSL and eRZL Launch
Consumer health firm Kenvue unveils a dual-brand strategy with ORSL and eRZL aimed at addressing both diarrheal and everyday hydration needs in India. This initiative is part of a broader effort to lead the country's growing hydration category and enhance public awareness about effective hydration solutions.
Consumer health leader Kenvue is amplifying its efforts in the hydration sector with the introduction of a dual-brand approach via ORSL and eRZL in India.
As dehydration becomes a pressing public health issue, Kenvue's new strategy addresses it head-on. ORSL focuses on combating diarrheal dehydration, available in both powder and ready-to-drink formats, adhering to a WHO-recommended formula. In contrast, eRZL, boasting improved electrolyte composition and real fruit juice, offers a flavorful solution for daily hydration needs.
With India's electrolyte market expanding rapidly, Kenvue aims to revolutionize hydration solutions with low-sugar, low-calorie options, thereby fostering awareness around both illness-related and everyday hydration needs.
