Territory at Tipping Point: The Donetsk Dispute in Ukraine's War

The war in Ukraine teeters on the brink of breakthrough as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff indicates a single issue remains unresolved. The discussions focus on territorial disputes involving Donetsk, a hotbed of conflict between Kyiv and Moscow over control and sovereignty.

The crux of the stalemate concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion to claim all of Donetsk. Kyiv holds parts of the region, withstanding Russian advances, and sees it as crucial to its national defense. The territory's strategic military significance escalates the impasse.

International negotiations propose solutions such as turning Donbas, encompassing Donetsk, into a demilitarized zone. However, no consensus has emerged, as both nations consider territorial concessions and the socio-political ramifications that accompany them.

