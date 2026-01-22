Zelenskiy Criticizes Europe's Disjointed Stance on Greenland Dispute
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Europe's response to the Greenland dispute, urging the continent to show more courage. He described Europe as a 'fragmented kaleidoscope' of small and middle powers, arguing it should lead in defending global freedom, especially when U.S. focus shifts elsewhere.
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a firm stand against Europe's handling of the Greenland dispute with the U.S., criticizing its lack of decisive leadership.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelenskiy described Europe as a 'fragmented kaleidoscope' of small and middle powers that needs to demonstrate greater courage.
He argued that Europe should lead in defending global freedom, particularly when U.S. attention is focused elsewhere, and not appear lost in efforts to sway U.S. policy.
