Market Rebounds: Wall Street Surges Amid Trump Tariff Reversal

US stocks regain ground after President Trump retracts tariff threats. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones rise following news of a potential deal on Greenland. Global markets react to these developments, while commodities like gold and oil see slight downturns amid eased investor concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:23 IST
US stocks are surging as President Trump retracts previous tariff threats, offering a sense of relief to Wall Street. The S&P 500 increased by 0.7% on Thursday, continuing its positive momentum from Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 468 points, while the Nasdaq composite saw a 0.8% boost. These gains follow Trump's announcement of a potential 'framework' deal regarding Greenland, reassuring investors worried about economic tensions with Europe.

Globally, Asian markets followed suit, with Japan's Nikkei leading gains. Commodity prices steadied, with gold slightly down following reduced fears among investors.

