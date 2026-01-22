Market Rebounds: Wall Street Surges Amid Trump Tariff Reversal

US stocks are surging as President Trump retracts previous tariff threats, offering a sense of relief to Wall Street. The S&P 500 increased by 0.7% on Thursday, continuing its positive momentum from Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 468 points, while the Nasdaq composite saw a 0.8% boost. These gains follow Trump's announcement of a potential 'framework' deal regarding Greenland, reassuring investors worried about economic tensions with Europe.

Globally, Asian markets followed suit, with Japan's Nikkei leading gains. Commodity prices steadied, with gold slightly down following reduced fears among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)