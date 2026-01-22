Historic Trilateral Talks Among Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the first trilateral meeting between Ukrainian, Russian, and U.S. officials, set to happen in the United Arab Emirates. This announcement follows Zelenskiy's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and marks a significant diplomatic engagement involving the three countries.
For the first time, Ukrainian and Russian officials will engage in a trilateral meeting alongside U.S. representatives, as announced by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The critical diplomatic engagement will unfold over Friday and Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, a move intended to address ongoing tensions.
Zelenskiy's announcement came after his address at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, highlighting the importance of these talks in the current geopolitical climate.
