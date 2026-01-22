Left Menu

Historic Railway Feat: Rice Lands in Anantnag within 24 Hours

Northern Railway's Jammu Division achieved a milestone by transporting a 42-BCN goods rake loaded with rice from Sangrur to Anantnag in just 24 hours. This strengthens the valley's logistics and boosts the economy by enhancing the supply of essential commodities through efficient rail operations.

Northern Railway's Jammu Division marked a significant achievement by swiftly transporting a 42-BCN goods rake, loaded with rice, from Sangrur, Punjab, to Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir in a mere 24 hours, officials reported on Thursday. This operation underscores the improved freight movement capabilities within the region.

The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, Uchit Singhal, hailed the arrival of the food grain wagons from the Food Corporation of India as a 'historic moment' for the logistics of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative notably enhances the distribution and availability of essential commodities for both traders and the public.

The operation is anticipated to lay a stronger economic foundation by bolstering the food grain supply chain in the valley. In tandem, Raghvender Singh, the Public Relations Inspector for Jammu Division, highlighted previous achievements of the railways, particularly with a train of 21 BCN wagons from Ajitwal, delivering approximately 1384 tons to Anantnag. Aimed at continuity, a full rake carrying 2768 tons from Sangrur reached its destination seamlessly within 24 hours, outperforming traditional road transport.

